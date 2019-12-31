SPOKANE, Wash. - Want to ring in the New Year at a reasonable hour this year? You're in luck, our news partners over at The Spokesman-Review put together a list of where you can go to celebrate 2020 a little early.
- Noon Year's Eve: The Spokane Public Library will be kicking New Year's celebrations off nice and early at the South Hill and Indian Trail branches. There will be crafts, snacks, info on New Year's traditions from all over the world and a countdown to noon. It all starts at 11:00 am on New Year's Eve.
- Indian Trail Library: 4909 W. Barnes Road, (509)444-5395
- South Hill Library: 3324 S. Perry St., (509)444-5385
- Joya-E New Year's Service: Participants can head to the Spokane Buddhist Temple to literally 'ring' in the New Year by taking part in ringing the Kansho bell 108 times. The family-friendly services starts at 7:00 pm on New Year's Eve and lasts about 40 minutes.
- Spokane Buddhist Temple: 927 S. Perry St., (509)534-7954
- Fireworks and Pavilion Light Show: Celebrate the New Year with your entire family at Riverfront Park and enjoy a 12-minute fireworks show starting at 9:00 pm on New Year's Eve. A special countdown light show starts at the Pavilion at 8:00 pm. A second countdown also starts at 11:00 pm for those who don't have to go to bed early.
- Hours will also be extended for the parks regular attractions on Tuesday. The Numerica Skate Ribbon will be open until 10:00 pm, as well as the cafe. The SkyRide will operate until 8:00 pm and the Looff Carrousel will be open until 9:00 pm.
- Riverfront Park: 507 N. Howard St., (509)625-6600, riverfrontspokane.org.
- Fireworks on the Lake: If you'll be ringing in the New Year in Coeur d'Alene, head to the resort for two fireworks shows over the lake. The first will celebrate New Year's East Coast time (9:00 pm our time) and the second will be at midnight.
- The early celebration will be taking place as kids are leaving the resorts' New Year's Grand Celebration - Diamond Soiree, which features a buffet dinner and live entertainment.
- Coeur d'Alene Resort: 115 S. Second St., Coeur d'Alene, (855)703-4649, cdaresort.com/play/events/new_years
- Brewing Fun: You can also celebrate New Year's Eve's East Coast time at the Iron Goat or Matchwood Brewing. Play games at Iron Goat or bring your own and wear your PJs; the fun starts at 5:00 pm. Matchwood Brewing will have a mocktail bar and indoor ball drop, plus beer specials for the adults. Their celebration also begins at 5:00 pm.
- Iron Goat Brewing: 1302 W. Second Ave, (509)474-0722, irongoatbrewing.com
- Matchwood Brewing: 513 Oak St., Sandpoint, (208)718-2739
