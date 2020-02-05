SPOKANE, Wash. - As the race toward the 2020 presidential election continues, candidate Mike Bloomberg is preparing to open an office in Spokane.
It will mark the second office in Washington state for Bloomberg's campaign, according to a press release.
"Our Spokane office will allow us to build a robust field program in Eastern Washington, making sure voters in every corner of Washington state hear why Mike is the best candidate to beat Donald Trump in November," Washington State Director Grant Lahmann was quoted as saying.
An office opening will be held on Saturday, February 8 at 2:00 pm.
