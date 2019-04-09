SPOKANE - City Councilman Mike Fagan has announced that he will run for Spokane City Council.
Current City Council President Ben Stuckart is not running for re-election and instead is running for mayor.
In a statement Fagan writes:
My focus as your District 1 Council member has been to represent people, families, and businesses in Spokane. I did not go to office to drastically change the face, character, and unique values of our great city.
I believe that prioritizing city Government to properly maintain infrastructure, while providing essential services, and protecting the rights of “all” Spokane citizens and businesses continues to be the paramount duty of your government. I intend to be focused on that.
I look forward to working cooperatively with the new administration to ensure that city government gets back to it’s basic mission of your quality of life.
These things are my priorities.
Your humble and steadfast servant,
Mike Fagan, Councilman
District 1, position 1
The election for Spokane City Council President will be held in November.
Former Spokane NAACP President Phillip Tyler and City Councilman Breean Beggs have announced they are also running for City Council President.