Mike Lish announces run for Spokane City Council, District 3

SPOKANE, Wash. - Mike Lish announced his run for the Spokane City Council, District 3 position.
Lish is the manager of D. Lish Hamburgers, an award-winning burger place.
According to his office, Lish "intends to bring back a sense of balance to the Council, ensuring that all policies are enacted with the people of Spokane's best interest at heart."
The growing issue of homelessness will be a key focus of his campaign.
“One of the biggest reasons I have chosen to run is because I don't fully agree with all the recent changes made to Spokane, like the homeless shelters downtown," Lish said. “As a member of the City Council, I will focus on the best ways to help the homeless in our community re-enter society on a positive note."
Lish's goal is to keep all of Spokane's best qualities, too.
“Spokane has been the Pacific Northwest’s best-kept secret and people are starting to figure that out. We can have all that big cities have to offer, but let's make sure to keep that small hometown feel," Lish said.
According to his office, because he's a small business owner, Lish understands the importance of community and that Spokane is a unique place to build it.
