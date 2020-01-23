Rain continues through the overnight hours and into the first half of Friday, before a brief break Friday afternoon. The next wave moves in overnight Friday into Saturday morning, depending on timing and temperatures we could see a bit of a rain/snow mix before we transition back over to all rain and snow levels head back up above 5000 ft.
Daytime highs remain in the 40's through the weekend, with overnight lows in the mid 30's.
