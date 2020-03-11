Grab those sunglasses as you head out the door, we will see plenty of sunshine today! Temperatures are attempting to rise into the low 50's, but with some strong gusts around 20-25mph at times it will feel cooler than temperatures reflect. If you are heading across the passes today please remember mountain snow showers will be possible. Tonight skies are mostly clear and drop to the upper 20's.
The cold front passing through today will make for a chilly morning tomorrow so get ready to crank up the heat! Heading through the day temperatures shouldn't be quite as warm as today, but will still be into the mid to upper 40's. Winds are expected to be a little lighter than today. Tomorrow night ahead of changes on Friday increasing cloud cover is expected.
Friday will be the day where it starts to feel like winter again with snow moving in. Right now, it's a little early to know for sure how much snow we could see as the system looks like it will linger into Saturday. However, the National Weather Service is predicting at this point a few inches of accumulation will be possible for Spokane. Temperatures drop drastically below average for Saturday, we are talking 15-20° below normal. Factoring in gusty winds it will be bitterly cold. Sunday looks to be drier and a bit warmer. Next week, temperatures head back to the 40's.
