Valley Rain, mountain snow, mild temps and breezy to kick off the month of February.
The snow stays in the mountains, with advisories and warning across the Cascades. Winter travel is expected for Stevens, Sherman, Loup Loup pass, Hwy 20 and Hwy 2 through tomorrow morning.
Winds will be breezy , with strongest winds in the foothills of the blue mountains and a wind advisory in place until Tuesday morning .
On/off showers will linger through Wednesday, before drying out by the second half of the week. While we will see a slight drop temperatures through the end of the week, we are still hovering above average in the upper 30's and low 40's.