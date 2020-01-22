Valley rain and mountain snow expected this afternoon, continuing through the overnight hours, daytime highs head back into the upper 30's and low 40's, with overnight lows in the mid 30's.
Keep your umbrella handy! Thursday brings another round of widespread rain with snow levels above 4000 ft. Rain will linger into Friday morning, before we catch a brief break Friday afternoon. Saturday brings the next wave of rain that will continue through the weekend. Daytime highs remain mild, and above average in the low to mid 40's.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.