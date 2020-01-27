A series of storms moving in off the Pacific will deliver a chance for valley rain and mountain snow everyday through the 7-day forecast. Winter weather advisories are in place through 4 pm Tuesday for Wenatchee, Chelan and the Waterville Plateau with 2-6" of new snow expected in the valley's and up to 18" in the surrounding mountains. Mild temperatures continue, with daytime highs jumping into the 50's for Friday and Saturday.
Mild & Unsettled Through the Week!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.