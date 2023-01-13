Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies with the chance of scattered showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid 40s. Friday night, we have a slight chance of rain showers with the overnight low dropping to the upper 30s.
Mild unsettled weather through the weekend!
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
