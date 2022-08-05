LAKE ROOSEVELT, Wash. - "Mildly elevated" levels of biological contaminants were found near the Keller Boat Launch in Lake Roosevelt following reports of illness after swimming in the lake.
The Colville Tribes said they were testing the waters at Spring Canyon and the Keller launch earlier in the week for signs of dangerous contaminants.
It appeared that whatever is in the water caused flu-like symptoms and affects children more than adults.
Now, initial testing is complete and Spring Canyon has been cleared for swimming and recreating.
Colville Tribes said the water at the Keller launch is generally safe to swim in but to watch for signs of illness. They said people with health concerns should be cautious.