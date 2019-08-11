Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split after less than a year of marriage

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have ended their relationship, again, after less than year of marriage.
A representative told PEOPLE in a statement, "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”
The rumors of the split started circulating Saturday after Cyrus posted a photo on Instagram without her wedding ring.
Cyrus and Hemsworth met in 2009 on the set of Nicholas Sparks' drama "The Last Song." They have had a rocky on-again, off-again relationship for years.