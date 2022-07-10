SPOKANE, Wash. - The Women's Military World Cup got underway with an opening ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, ahead of games kicking off Monday afternoon.
Soccer teams from 10 countries made up of military service members will compete for gold from July 11 to July 22, with games being played at Union Stadium in Mead. Games are free and open to the public.
The competing countries are:
- United States
- Belgium
- Germany
- Mali
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- France
- South Korea
The competition is all a part of CISM–the International Military Sports Council. CISM was founded in 1948 in post-war France, with the motto "friendship through sport."
Since CISM's founding, 140 countries have competed in 26 different sports.
Team USA will take on Belgium in the competition's first game, kicking off at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Members of Team USA spoke to the significance and uniqueness of the event, and emphasized their goal is to win gold.
"We predominantly work around men, so to be around females who have one goal, it's excellent," Airman Jada Sargeant said.
Air Force Lt. Col. Marci Wilson is one of the teams coaches, and admired her players' commitment to their day jobs in the military, and their sport.
"At the end of the day the mission comes first, and what they do for their primary duty is their story this is just a part of it," Lt. Col. Wilson said.
"Getting to switch the hat on and say 'I'm here for soccer' and to get to meet people from all different branches is spectacular," Air Force Capt. Kristina O'Sullivan said.
Several members of Team USA played soccer in college and thought that might be the end of their playing careers, so getting an opportunity like this is special.
"Not only do we get to play at a high level, we get to play at an international level," Marine Corps 1st Lt. Katie Gernsbacher said.
"To be able to stand on the field with other countries and show a mutual respect and love for the game," Lt. Scotti Culton of the Coast Guard said.
Air Force Col. Derrick Weyand is another one of the team's coaches, and talked about the significance of wearing USA on their jerseys–and their service uniforms.
"A lot of dreams come true for these women, and putting on that jersey for the first game–there's usually a lot of tears before we come out on the field." Col. Weyand said. "It's just an honor and a privilege to play for your country."
For more information about the Women's Military World Cup, including game schedules and start times, click here.