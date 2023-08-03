TWISP, Wash. — Frost Lake (also known as Milles Lake) will be closed for construction starting September 18 and continuing into early November.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will be working on the dam to increase the size of the spillway configuration and add items to mitigate impacts to wildlife, including bat boxes, wood duck nest boxes and turtle basking structures.
With all the work going on, people will not be allowed to use the crest of the dam for access to the lake. Also, people are no longer able to fish and hunt in that specific area as well.
While this area is not accessible, hunters who frequent the Big Buck unit of the Methow Wildlife Area can access it from several other locations.
Lake levels will not be impacted as repair is above the ordinary high-water mark. Area hiking trails will not be impacted.
For general water recreation, people may want to consider nearby lakes including Davis, Patterson, Campbell or Pearrygin as an alternative to Milles Lake during construction.