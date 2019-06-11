Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers says a $1.25 million grant from the Department of Transportation for the Spokane Valley Pines Road/BNSF Grade Separation Project has been approved.
"Thank you, Secretary Chao and the Trump administration, for your commitment to investing in Eastern Washington infrastructure,” McMorris Rodgers said. “This project will revitalize the Pines Road area by attracting new businesses and improving the flow of vehicle and train traffic, bringing an estimated $1.3 billion in total economic output. Congratulations to the City of Spokane Valley. This grant is a testament to your commitment to improving our community for generations to come.”
Pines Road is a key transportation corridor, carrying both private and commercial/industrial traffic from Trent Ave (SR-290) across the Spokane River to I-90 and commercial areas south of the freeway. An average of 58 BNSF freight trains and two Amtrak passenger trains travel through the railway each day.
The project aims to replace the existing at-grade BNSF crossing on Pines Road with an underpass and redesigning the signalized Pines/Trent intersection. The project expects to improve vehicle wait times, accessibility to surrounding roads and acreage and improve safety.
“These investments in intercity passenger and freight rail will benefit surrounding communities, make grade crossings safer and improve service reliability,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
A spokesperson for Cathy McMorris Rodgers says this grant marks more than $145 million in infrastructure funding that she has helped secure during the Trump administration for Eastern Washington, including $9 million in funding for Spokane Valley’s Barker Road Project, $53 million for the Spokane Central City Line, and more than $57 million in grant funding for Eastern Washington airports