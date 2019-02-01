A recent survey conducted by Kronos Inc. suggests up to 17.2 million Americans may miss work on Monday after the Super Bowl. If that number holds up it would be the most ever. Kronos Inc. has conducted this survey annually since 2005 and the numbers have steadily increased each year. The day after the Superbowl is the #1 sick day every year, and according to the survey a third of all American workers believe it should be considered a National holiday.

Heinz Ketchup started a petition in 2017 to make the following Monday, AKA: “Smunday” a holiday; the petition received 70,997 signatures.

All those missing workers could result in up to a $4.4 billion loss of production domestically, says coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Krono's says employees most susceptible to the “Superbowl Fever” are older members of upper management while nearly half of the younger junior employees suffer from anxiety about missing work known as “The Super Sunday Scaries”.