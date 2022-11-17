MILLWOOD, Wash. - The City of Millwood lifted its water boil order on Thursday after 13 days
According to the city's website, water samples tested on Nov.15 and Nov. 16 showed the water system was no longer contaminated with E. coli.
Over the past two weeks, 40 test samples were processed while the city sought to determine the source of contamination. This week, city staff identified the source of the problem as a faulty vent at the top of the water tower. The city said repairs are underway at the water tower.
The investigation took longer due to high rates of coliform found in the system, which the city said is typically found late in the year due to improper sprinkler blowouts.
The city asked homeowners with sprinkler systems to have their connections inspected and tested to verify all backflow and blowout valves are installed correctly.
Updated: Nov. 17 at 10:30 a.m.
The City of Millwood Water System remained under a boil order as of Friday, Nov. 11, according to the city's website.
E. coli was originally identified in the water on Nov. 4. A test conducted on Nov. 9 found continued contamination of the water system.
The city said staff will continue working to isolate the source of the contamination, and that tests will continue daily until the water is safe.
Updated: Nov. 11 at 1 p.m.
A boil order is in place in Millwood after E. coli was identified in the water system.
According to an alert sent out by the City of Millwood Water System, residents should boil water for at least one minute before drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth, washing dishes and making ice.
According to their website, the city suspects the contamination is a result of improper sprinkler system blowouts. Because E. coli was detected in the first sample, and total coliform present in the repeat samples, the city was required by the Department of Health (DOH) to issue a boil water notice.
Due to DOH regulations, Millwood will need to chlorinate and flush the system. Additional testing will also be required prior to lifting the boil order.
The city said residents can call (509) 924-0960 with any questions.
Pasadena Park Irrigation District, just north of Millwood, the Hutchinson Irrigation District and Spokane County Water District 3 both said their water has not been impacted.