Milwaukee park renamed to Indigenous Peoples' Park

A Milwaukee park has a new name after a declaration signing last week by Wisconsin governor Tony Evers. Columbus Park has now been renamed the Indigenous Peoples' Park.
Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order earlier this month making today indigenous peoples day for the state of Wisconsin -as a result, today's renaming ceremony falls right in line with this push to end the celebration of Columbus.
It's a growing movement to rename Columbus Day with a day that recognizes native people. Wisconsin has officially adopted the idea with Governor Evers designating the second Monday in October as indigenous peoples' day across the state. Now a community park also has a new name.
"I'm very excited to see it named the indigenous peoples park," said activist Rick Whaley. "Well, for me, political correctness is a lot like moral correctness. It's just what you do for your neighbors."
Rick Whaley describes himself as an Irish-American activist. He says he's raised his grandkids in this formerly Columbus Park neighborhood. He describes today as monumental.
"I think as white Americans if we look back as history, we have to do it with honesty to find any kind of redemption," Whaley said.
The park renaming process took years and was initiated by students at Franklin's Indian Community School. Dawn Hamilton says with the renaming of the park, she wants these students and all students of color to feel seen.
"I want them to feel like they are included," Hamilton said, "they're people, they're not just minorities in the community."
Wisconsin is home to 11 recognized American Indian tribes and while other states have also moved away from observing Columbus Day the day is still considered a federal holiday.
