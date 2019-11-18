Another brawl at a Popeyes fast food restaurant, this time among employees
The fight broke out in this Milwaukee Popeyes last Wednesday and a customer took this video just as the altercation started.
Several workers are in the dining area when one worker hops over the counter and attacks another worker and then another employee jumps in the fray, swinging fists and kicking.
Seconds later, two others break up the brawl.
No word on what started the fight but it does not appear it was over Popeye's new chicken sandwich.
