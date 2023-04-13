SILVERTON, Idaho — The man killed in an accident at the Galena Mine has been identified as Blaik Nutting, according to a verified GoFundMe fundraiser.
The fundraiser was organized by Blaik's brother, Shon Nutting, to raise funds for a funeral and Blaik's family. As of 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, it had raised more than $12,000, out of a $20,000 goal.
In the fundraiser description, Shon said he had just been talking with his brother about his future after working in the mine.
"It was literally yesterday we were talking about your future, outside of the mine, and me coming to see you all this summer," Shon wrote. "I'm not sure what the man upstairs has planned for you, but it better be good to rip you away from us."
Operations at Galena Mine remained closed on Thursday as the Mine Safety and Health Administration continued its investigation into what went wrong.