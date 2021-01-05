Mineral Ridge boat launch to temporarily close for renovation

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is temporarily closing the Mineral Ridge boat lunch for renovations.
The renovations will extending the existing boat ramp 40 feet further into the lake.
According to a release from BLM, the Mineral Ridge launch is one of few public launches on the east side of the lake used year-round by both anglers and recreational boaters.
Starting January 15, the boat ramp, parking area and restroom will be temporarily closed to provide for public safety while construction is underway.
The renovations are expected to be completed by mid-March.
