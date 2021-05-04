SPOKANE- An iconic Spokane sign is back!

Thursday afternoon crews re-installed the sign in front the of the Ming Wa restaurant.

Back in April, Restaurant owner Kam Kwong told the S-R he too isn't sure how the sign fell, saying it is believed to have fallen some time between Friday night and the afternoon of Saturday April 12.

Kwong hopes it wasn't an act of vandalism. It also could possibly be weather related, with strong gusts in the area this past weekend.

"It's a landmark," Kwong told the S-R's Jared Brown. "No matter what, I have to restore it."

Local artist Chris Bovey has depicted Ming Wah and other Spokane landmarks in his nostalgic posters and vintage screen prints.