It's a project Hoa Cong's 4th grade class works on all year: The Midway Market.
It began 11 years ago when Mr. Cong wanted to start a project that encapsulated all of his subjects. Drawing inspiration from Shark Tank, Mr. Cong challenged his students to essentially start a business.
For the project, they have to come up with a product and create a cost analysis of what it would take to make and sell it while factoring in things like rent and utilities. After using their math skills, they then have to use their science and engineering skills to create prototypes of their products and test them out.
In addition to all of that, students are tasked with creating marketing campaigns and even websites for their new products.
And for two weeks every April, if all goes well, the halls of Midway are filled up with the mini merchants during the lunch hour to sell their products to their fellow students.
While the class learns a lot, they are also helping their Midway community. All of the money earned from Mr. Cong's Midway Market goes to a scholarship that has been set up for Midway alumni graduating high school. In 11 years, Mr. Cong's classes have raised more than $40,000, and this year is looking to set a record in sales.