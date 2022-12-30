SPOKANE, Wash. - A minivan slid off an embankment on east Buckeye Ave. on Friday afternoon in what first responders initially believed was a water rescue. Luckily, no one fell into the Spokane River.
The cause of the slide off is unknown, but both the driver and passenger reported no injuries at the scene. The roadway remained opened while teams waited for a tow.
While much of the snow and ice from last week's storm has melted off, it's important to remain alert and cautious. Conditions on the roadways are still slick, so be sure to drive for conditions no matter how clear it appears!