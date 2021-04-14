The Minnesota police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright will be charged with second-degree manslaughter, the New York Times reported.
Minnesota officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright to face manslaughter charge
-
- Updated
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
52°F
Sunny
52°F / 39°F
10 AM
53°F
11 AM
56°F
12 PM
58°F
1 PM
59°F
2 PM
60°F
Most Popular
Articles
- "I feel sick, I feel helpless"; Defensive wounds show 5-year-old girl fought attacker
- Americans rank US states from best to worst
- Colville senior football player taken off life support
- NCAA releases statement on transgender athletes
- Man in custody after women found dead and 5-year-old severely injured
- Amusement Park Panic: What’s in the proposal for the west shore of Flathead Lake?
- Gov. Inslee updates criteria for counties to stay in Phase 3
- Spokane County sees highest single day COVID-19 case increase in over two months
- Armed and dangerous suspect found dead in Liberty Park after overnight chase that began on Highway 2
- New Zona Blanca location in downtown Spokane hit by thieves
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.