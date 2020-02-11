Update, Feb. 11, 5:30 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Minor injuries reported after a two-car crash brought down a power pole in north Spokane. One was taken to the hospital for an injured arm.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Monroe Street and Rowan Avenue Tuesday evening.
Avista is on the scene to de-energize the downed pole as they make repairs.
The roadway is expected to reopen within the next half hour.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking the public to avoid using Monroe after a two car crash.
According to police, the crash is at Rowan with a power pole and power lines down across the roadway.
Southbound is blocked with one northbound lane open.
