Minor injuries reported after I-90 crash involving Spokane County Sheriff's deputy

SPOKANE, Wash. - Minor injuries have been reported after a crash on I-90 involving a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney, two crashes on I-90 near Havana were the result of an incident with a stolen car being stopped by deputies.

One crash involved a deputy and minor injuries have been reported.

Westbound lanes will be blocked for sometime as the crash is investigated. Westbound traffic should find alternate routes. Eastbound lanes should reopen within the hour if not sooner.