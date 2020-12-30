...WINTER STORM TODAY AND TONIGHT...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulation 6 to 9 inches.
* WHERE...Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights,
Cheney, Davenport, Rockford, and Fairfield.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady snow will continue through this
evening. A brief break in the snow is expected overnight before
another round of snow arrives early Thursday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
