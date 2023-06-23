TUMWATER, Wash. — With summer beginning and school being out, young teens are looking for jobs to make some money during their time off.
Washington State Department of Labor and Industries are encouraging employers, students, and parents to know the law regarding employing teens.
The owner of a Snoqualmie area golf club, TPC Snoqualmie (now The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge), was cited and fined more than $27,000 for violating child labor laws.
The course worked 41 young people under the age of 18 more than the allowed hours per day. They often worked during school hours or so early in the morning that it violated the law.
The employer was cited for working minors more than eight hours a day on 143 occasions, during school hours 108 times and before 5 a.m. on 21 occasions.
“Youth employment should never put young people in harm’s way or interfere with their education,” said Reed Simock, L&I youth employment specialist.
Generally, the legal age to work in Washington State is 14 years old. Before an employer can hire a minor, they must obtain a:
- Minor work permit endorsement on their business license
- Completed and signed parent/school or summer authorization form
- Proof of age document (birth certificate or diver's license)
For more information, go to Washington State Department of Labor and Industries.