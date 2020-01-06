After Gardner Minshew's rookie year as an NFL quarterback, he took to Instagram to tell his followers he is going to take a step back in the off-season by touring the country.
In a short video, Minshew made the announcement in his signature look featuring cut-off jean shorts and said he will be hitting the road in his new RV and driving to places between Jacksonville and Los Angeles.
Minshew wants to hear from his fans on places he should see, anything that is free, places to stay and good places to eat.
Where do you think he should go?
