Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total ice accumulations of 0.10 to 0.20 inches with less than an inch of sleet and snow. The eastern portions of the Washington Palouse will no longer see a threat of freezing rain or sleet with temperatures expected to remain above freezing. * WHERE...Davenport, Airway Heights, Rosalia, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, La Crosse, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Hayden, Downtown Spokane, Worley, and Rockford. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&