A couple who went through six miscarriages has devastatingly gone through another tragedy, as the miracle child they conceived following the miscarriages died after being left in a hot car by their nanny.
According to NZ Herald, 40-year-old Tammy Brooks was supposed to drop two-year-old Zariah Hasheme off at daycare, but instead drove straight to work in Hobbs, New Mexico.
The child was left in a car seat in the car for hours unattended on a day where temperatures reached the mid 80's. Brooks later realized she was still in the car after running an errand.
Rescue crews responded that afternoon following a 911 call, but Zariah was declared deceased at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted.
Brooks is being charged with abandonment or abuse of a child resulting in death and is being held in the Hobbs City Jail pending arraignment.
The parents, Demi Petrowski and Zachary Hasheme, had suffered six miscarriages prior to welcoming Zariah.
"I heard Demi screaming on the other line saying that Zariah's dead, and I didn't know what to do," Hasheme told NZ Herald.
Petrowski said it's a pain she wouldn't wish upon her worst enemy, and reminds to always check the back seat of a car.
A GoFundMe page set up by a cousin has raise over $3,400 as of Monday, Sept. 23, to help the family with living expenses.