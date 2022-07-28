SPOKANE, Wash. - July 28 is Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, a fundraiser that donates $1 or more from every blizzard sold to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Since 1984, the DQ brand has raised more than $166 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals through fundraising efforts including Miracle Treat Day, the Miracle Balloon campaign and other local initiatives.

Local participating locations include:

  • Airway Heights
  • South Hill (57th & Palouse Hwy)
  • Pines Rd, Spokane Valley
  • Wellesley Ave, Spokane
  • Francis Ave, Spokane
  • Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley
  • Omak, WA
  • Moses Lake, WA
  • Trent Ave, Spokane Valley
  • Post Falls, ID

