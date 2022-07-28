SPOKANE, Wash. - July 28 is Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, a fundraiser that donates $1 or more from every blizzard sold to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
Since 1984, the DQ brand has raised more than $166 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals through fundraising efforts including Miracle Treat Day, the Miracle Balloon campaign and other local initiatives.
Local participating locations include:
- Airway Heights
- South Hill (57th & Palouse Hwy)
- Pines Rd, Spokane Valley
- Wellesley Ave, Spokane
- Francis Ave, Spokane
- Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley
- Omak, WA
- Moses Lake, WA
- Trent Ave, Spokane Valley
- Post Falls, ID