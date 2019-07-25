Thursday, you can indulge in a Blizzard and contribute to a good cause.
July 25 is "Miracle Treat Day" at Dairy Queen, where participating locations across the U.S. will donate $1 or more from each Blizzard treat sold to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
Several DQ locations in the Spokane area are participating in Miracle Treat Day, with proceeds supporting Sacred Heart Children's Hospital.
For more info or to find participating stores, visit the Miracle Treat Day website.
Happy #MiracleTreatDay! Fly in to DQ and one dollar or more of every BLIZZARD Treat sold helps local children’s hospitals make healing more happy. But first we need you! @cmnhospitals pic.twitter.com/QGTxIns4ek— Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) July 25, 2019