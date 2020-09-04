SPOKANE, Wash - Mirada Lambert won't be making a stop in Spokane this October.
The Spokane Arena has announced the country singer's concert scheduled for October 8,2020 has been postponed.
The arena posted this statement:
After careful consideration, we’ve decided to postpone the Miranda Lambert concert scheduled for October 8, 2020, at the Spokane Arena. We will follow the guidelines set by local and state health officials, and work closely with them, before we announce a new date. If you prefer to hold on to your ticket for the new show once it’s announced, please do so and know that it will be fully valid for the rescheduled date! If you would like to request a refund, you may do so by completing a Refund Request Form. The deadline to request a refund is October 4, 2020.
The Refund Request Form can be found here
