SPOKANE, Wash. - Country music superstar Miranda Lambert has officially partnered with the Spokane Humane Society and is encouraging fans to give back to the local shelter ahead of her concert at the Spokane Arena in April.
Lambert's MuttNation "Fill the Little Red Wagon" campaign will benefit the Spokane Humane Society during her Wildcard Tour stop at the arena on April 24.
“Miranda is an outspoken advocate and the spotlight that her MuttNation Foundation has brought to animal shelters and rescues has been instrumental in giving animals a second chance”, said Sheila Geraghty, SHS Executive Director. “We are grateful to Miranda and Live Nation for supporting our organization and are excited to see the community rally to support our mission.”
Fans are encouraged to bring dog food, treats, supplies and cash to the arena on the day of the concert to support local shelter pets. Participants who sign up at the donation point can be entered for a chance to win a meet-and-greet with Lambert.
Starting Friday, Feb. 7 and running through April 17th, the Spokane Humane Society will be handing out raffle tickets for a chance to win tickets to Lambert's concert. You can enter by donating $10 or more or an 8+ pound bag of food at the shelter on 6607 N Havana or at the PetSmart Adoption center at Northpointe. A winner will be drawn on Friday, April 17.
