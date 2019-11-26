SPOKANE, Wash. - After multiple crashes involving 60-70 vehicles snarled traffic on I-90 near Spokane International Airport, there's a distinct possibility some flights have been missed.
With the Thanksgiving travel season in its early stages, many people are trying to fly out to see friends and family.
So what can you do if today's crashes caused you to miss your flight?
According to Todd Woodard with the Spokane International Airport, it is possible that you might be able to get on another flight, but you have to call your airline as soon as you can.
Here is a list of the airlines with service from Spokane International Airport and their phone numbers:
- Alaska Airlines: 800-426-0333
- American Airlines: 800-433-7300
- Delta Airlines: 800-221-1212
- Southwest Airlines: 800-435-9792
- United Airlines: 800-241-6522
- Frontier Airlines: 801-401-9000
