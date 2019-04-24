Never one to seize the opportunity of tough love or savagery on social media, Pasco Police are at it again.
A post regarding a transient 20-year-old man wanted for a robbery involving his ex and for failing to register his address as a sex offender has commenters giving the writer some well-deserved love. The post is titled: "MISSED CONNECTIONS: JOSE MONZON."
Read the full post below:
"Officer Travis Park wanted to meet you on Easter Sunday after getting a report that you allegedly shoved your ex down, forcibly removed her phone, and took off with it. He yearns to hear your side of this story.
You’re a hard guy to locate, even though you are required by law to register your current address with each WA county that you live in: something about being a registered offender?
Officer Park realizes that you are a popular fellow. It looks like you have three warrants and KPD and BCSO both want to talk to you about stuff. Officer Park would not show up empty-handed, though; he could offer you some shiny bracelets and a ride in his cool patrol car.
Jose, call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 and tell them that you know the location of a wanted person, yourself. We are destined to meet. If you pick the time, you can make sure that you are not carrying anything felonious in your pockets. Just sayin’. Our Pasco case is PP19-10976 Robbery.
#sopopular #turnfromthedarkside #seeyousoon"
"Pasco PD, your PR person is amazing. Hope you recognize that and respond accordingly," Becky McNeil commented on the post.
We agree. Pasco PD has indeed been known for some great social media content, sometimes through poetry, a meme or both.
According to the Tri-City Herald, police have been looking for Monzon for about the past month for failing to register as a sex offender, something he has been required to do since 2015 after a conviction for indecent liberties.