SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.- Major Crimes detectives are looking for 24-year-old Arezu Z. Kashify.
She is described as 5’04” tall and about 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police have been unable to located her white 2014 Toyota Sienna with Washington license plate BLE3753.
Kashify was last seen on May 25th, but was reported missing on Thursday by a friend.
Authorities also say Kashify may be having problem in her marriage, and does not have access to money.
According to friends, it is very unusual for her not to contact friends and family regularly.
Police say Kashify’s children were dropped off at school/daycare on the last day she was seen, and neither Kashify or her husband returned to pick them up.
Attempts to contact them were unsuccessful.
Kashify's husband purchased a single, one-way airplane ticket on May 28th, and has left the country.
If you see the vehicle, Kashify, or have any information, authorities ask you call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10072915.