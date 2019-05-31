Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL KOOTENAI AND NORTHEASTERN SPOKANE COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM PDT... AT 700 PM PDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER HAUSER, OR NEAR RATHDRUM, MOVING SOUTH AT 5 MPH. PENNY SIZE HAIL WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... POST FALLS, RATHDRUM, HAUSER, OTIS ORCHARDS-EAST FARMS AND STATE LINE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. &&