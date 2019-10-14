UPDATED ON OCTOBER 14, 2019 AT 6:55 PM:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Missing 11-year-old Cynthia Hernandez has been located safe, according to the Spokane Valley Police Department.
Family members told police that Hernandez returned home by herself.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding missing 11-year-old, Cynthia Hernandez.
Hernandez is described a five-foot, four-inches and weighs around 180 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.
Hernandez was last seen Monday morning near the 600 block of S. Woodruff Road walking to school. Her family reports she was wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans and a black backpack.
According to Spokane Valley Police, Hernandez's family said she does not have a history of running off and it's unlike her to refrain from making contact.
If you see Cynthia Hernandez or know where she is, you're asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case #10146781.
