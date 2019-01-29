A 3-year-old North Carolina boy who was reported missing and was found a few days later reportedly hung out with a bear before being found safe.

Casey Hathaway, who was reported missing by the Craven County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 22, was found alive the night of Jan. 24 around 9:30 p.m.

According to WETM, Casey's parents, Brittany and Chris, appeared at a news conference, where Brittany hugged the search and rescue captain who found Casey.

The mom said in a Facebook post that Casey was safe, and added that he may have been accompanied by a bear while being lost:

"Casey is healthy, smiling, and talking. He said he hung out with a bear for two days God sent him a friend to keep him safe. God is good God. Miracles do happen."

The parents were extremely thankful for all volunteers who helped during this emotional process.