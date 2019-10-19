MISSING: 73-year-old man with medical history did not return after hunting trip

Authorities are asking for the public's help location 73-year-old Michael J. Norvell.
According to officials, Norvell was going hunting east of Enumclaw near SR-410 and Forest Service road 70 when he did not return home.
During the trip he was in contact with a friend and said he was not feeling well.
He is diabetic and has a history of high blood pressure.
Norvell is 5'8" and 176-pounds. He was last seen wearing a camo jacket, blue jean shirt, blue jean pants and black suspenders.
He drives a a 2013 silver ford truck with Washington licenses plate C99179H.
