According to the Sandpoint Police Department, James Anderson has been located and is safe with family.

Police say they would like to thank everyone who shared information, called in with helpful information and all concerned.



Sandpoint Police are looking for a missing 74-year-old man.

James Anderson is described as a white man, 5'10", 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey hat, a blue, long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. He may appear disoriented.

Police are asking for anyone who sees him to call 911.

Family recently reported Anderson missing since about 9:30 Saturday morning from apartments behind Super 1 Foods.

He has no cell phone, no vehicle and there are no additional pictures to add at this time, according to police.

Police say Anderson's son indicates that he has some grey stubble and is not clean shaven as in his photo.