SPOKANE, WA - Spokane Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 11 year old Mason Neufind.
He was last seen in the 800 block of W Kiernan Ave. He was wearing a dark shirt, red shorts, brown tennis shoes, had a camo/orange backpack, and was wearing black glasses.
Due to his cognitive function and his age, he is considered to be in danger. Spokane Police will remain in the area checking for Mason, and have been notifying local businesses.
Spokane Police are asking for everyone to be watchful and assist in locating Mason.
If you see him please call crime check as soon as possible at (509) 456-2233.
