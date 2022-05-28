UPDATE:

Police say Sephora has been found.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Spokane Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. 

SPD says Sephora Wilder was last seen Saturday night at around 9:00pm in the 1200 block of S. Grand Blvd. 

"Sephora was last seen wearing a gray flannel sweatshirt, with a light gray t-shirt underneath displaying a Corona Extra beer distributor emblem/text and black leggings," a release from SPD said Saturday night. 

Sephora is approximately 5’6, 180lbs, brown hair, brown eyes.

If you have information about Sephora’s whereabouts, please call crime check at 509-456-2233. If you see Sephora please call 911 and keep her in sight until first responders arrive.

