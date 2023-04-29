SPOKANE, Wash. - 13-year-old Addison Thieman-Keller has been found and is safe.
Last Updated: April 29 at 4:50 p.m.
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for help locating a missing teenager.
13-year-old Addison Thieman-Keller was last seen early morning on April 29. She is 5' 7" with brown eyes and around 115 pounds.
According to SPD, she is missing under unknown circumstances, however, information received by investigators has caused concern for her safety.
SPD is investigating.
