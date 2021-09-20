UPDATE: SEPT. 20
According to Post Falls police, William has been found safe and is being reunited with his parents.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - A 13-year-old boy with autism went missing from his home Sunday.
William R. Seaman-Buckenberger was last seen Sunday near N. Eagle Rd. and E. Boone Ave in Liberty Lake. Police said he functions at a lower age level and has run away from home before.
William left home Sunday after an argument with his family. In the past, he has been found in a wooded area near his home in Post Falls, Idaho.
William's family and police have been unable to locate him. They said his family is concerned for his wellbeing.
Here's his description:
- American Indian/American Native male
- 5'09"
- 130 pounds
- brown hair
- brown eyes
- Black hoodie
- Gray jeans
- Black face mask
If you have seen William or know of his location, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #88005281, or the Liberty Lake Police Department at 509-755-1140.