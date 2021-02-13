UPDATE: FEB. 13 AT 3 A.M.
Spokane Police say the 13-year-old was found safe.
UPDATE: FEB. 12 AT 10 A.M.
Cassie Montgomery, the mother of missing 13-year-old girl, said the reward for leading her to her daughter is now $5,000.
"The reward is now $5,000 for whomever will get me to my girl," Montgomery posted on Facebook.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is desperate for answers after her 13-year-old daughter went missing in the middle of the night.
According to Cassie Montgomery, her daughter had minor mouth surgery this week, and was taking over the counter pain medication for pain. Montgomery says her daughter woke up at 2:00am Thursday morning to take a dose of Ibuprofen. When Montgomery went back into the girl's room at 5am for another dose her daughter was gone.
Montgomery followed up with her friends and learned her daughter had left to meet someone she was communicating with on Snapchat. Friends also say she was planning to meet the person at a park near Longfellow Elementary between 3am and 5am Thursday morning. The girl's friends say she planned to be home at 6am.
As of 1:30pm, she'd still not returned. Montgomery says this is absolutely out of character for her daughter and really would like her daughter to come home immediately.
The male she reportedly left to meet is unknown.
Spokane Police are actively investigating the case and looking for any information you may have. Please help this family reunite with the 13-year-old by calling 911 or Crime Check (509-456-2233) with any information.
