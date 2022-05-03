LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The 14-year-old has been found and returned home, according to LLPD.
Last Updated: May 3 at 11:44 p.m.
A 14-year-old from Liberty Lake is missing and police are warning the public not to approach him.
William Seaman-Buckenberger was last seen Sunday night. He was wearing all-black clothing and black Converse shoes. Police said he has longer hair and acne.
He is around 5'10", 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
William reportedly has autism and has been aggressive or assaultive recently when contacted, according to police. They ask anyone who sees him not to approach but to call Liberty Lake police or Crime Check instead.
Here's the numbers for law enforcement:
Liberty Lake Police Department: 509-755-1140
Crime Check: 509-456-2233