UPDATE: JUNE 12 AT 12:45 P.M.
Leah Karns has been located and is safe, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public's help in trying to locate 15-year-old Leah J. Karns, who has been reported as a runaway and has threatened self harm recently.
On June 10th, Leah was reported as a runaway, her mother saying that she left their home after an argument and has not returned. Leah has made self harm threats, has injured herself before, and engages in behavior that her mother believes puts Leah at great risk.
Leah is described as a 15-year-old white female, standing approximately 5'04'', weighing 130 lbs., with dark brown/black hair and hazel eyes.
Her mother is very concerned for her safety, and has received information that she was seen at the Valley Mall as well as downtown Spokane asking strangers for money, and hanging out with different adults.
If you have seen Leah, or know of her location, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10074111.